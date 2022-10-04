CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 530 Project Engineer and other posts
CDAC will recruit candidates for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC at cdac.in.
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CDAC at cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 530 posts in the organisation.
The registration process started on October 1 and will end on October 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Project Associate: 30 Posts
- Project Engineer: 250 Posts
- Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner: 50 Posts
- Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead: 200 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
For all the posts indicated, the candidates should have qualified from AICTE/UGC approved college/Institute or recognized University. In case any University/Institution or college is following an evaluation system of CGPA/DGPA/OGPA or letter grade, wherever applicable, it is mandatory for the candidate to submit proof of Percentage (%) issued by university/Institution/College and awarded class along with the degree certificate.
Selection Process
There will be an initial screening based on the academic records and other parameters declared in the on-line application and only screened-in candidates will be considered for further selection process.
Application Fees
No application fee is charged by C-DAC for applying to this advertisement.
