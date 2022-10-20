CDAC Recruitment: Last date to apply for 530 Project Engineer, other posts
CDAC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on cdac.in.
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing will end registrations for Project Engineer and other posts today, October 20. Interested candidates can apply on cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 530 posts in the organisation.
Here are more details about the posts:
Project Associate: 30 Posts
Project Engineer: 250 Posts
Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner: 50 Posts
Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead: 200 Posts
For shortlisting candidates, there will be an initial screening based on the academic records and other details submitted in application forms and only screened-in candidates will be considered for further selection process.
There is no application fee for these posts.
