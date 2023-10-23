Cement Corporation of India, CCI, recruiting for 32 Engineer, Officer, CA posts

Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Limited has invited offline applications for 32 Engineer, Officer and Chartered Accountant vacancies. Eligible candidates can download the application form from the careers portal at cciltd.in. The last date of receiving applications is October 31 (5 pm). Cement Corporation of India, CCI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 Engineer, Officer, CA posts

Download application form.

The application should be sent by ordinary post and “Application for the post of (post name)” should be super scribed on the cover. The address is General Manager (HR), Cement Corporation of India Limited, Post Box No: 3061, Lodhi Road Post Office, New Delhi-l10003.

Vacancy details:

Engineer Production: 7

Engineer Mechanical: 3

Engineer Civil: 2

Engineer Mining: 3

Engineer Instrumentation: 4

Engineer Electrical: 2

Officer Material Management: 1

Officer Marketing: 1

Officer Finance & Accounts: 3

Officer Rajbhasha Adhikari: 1

Officer Legal: 4

Chartered Accountant Finance & Accounts: 1

The upper age limit of applying for all these vacancies is 35 years and except for the CA post, post qualification work experience of two years is required.

The cut-off date for age/experience is October 31.

To check eligibility criteria, including the required educational qualification, candidates can refer to the notification hosted on the website.

