Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1000 posts ends on July 15 at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India will close the registration process for Manager posts on July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale II in Mainstream category can do it through the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration ends on July 15

This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organisation. The online examination will be conducted on second or third week of August 2023.

Candidate who want to apply for the posts should have a degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India. The maximum age should not exceed 32 years as on May 31, 2023.

Selection will be through On-line written test and Personal interview. The written examination will comprise of 100 questions of 1 mark each. The examination duration is for 60 minutes. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. Candidates who are successful in online test will be subsequently called for interview. The interview will be conducted for 100 marks. Passing marks for interview will be 50% for General/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where managers apply online link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850. For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates, the application fee is ₹175.