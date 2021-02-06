Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
The Central Railway Recruitment Cell on Saturday invited online applications for the recruitment of Apprentice on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2532 vacancies, out of which, 1767 vacancies are for the Mumbai cluster, 420 for Bhusawal, 152 for Pune, 114 for Nagpur, and 79 for the Solapur cluster.
"The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training," reads the official notification.
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹100.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
