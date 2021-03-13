CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday released the admit cards for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 on its website.
Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Direct link to check CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021.
How to check CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 (12-03-2021)"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
