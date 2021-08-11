CGPSC state engineering service exam 2021 details out, apply from Aug 17

Chhattisgarh state engineering service exam 2021 details have been released by the state public service commission, CGPSC. The registration process for the exam will begin on August 17. Candidates can fill and submit the application form on the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in, on or before September 15.

A total of 83 positions will be filled in civil, electrical and mechanical disciplines. Graduate engineers are eligible for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be held at centres in Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur.

The Commission would allow candidates to correct the application forms from September 16 to September 20. Candidates can edit their application forms till September 25 by paying late fees.

The preliminary exam of CGPSC state engineering services exam 2020 was held in January 2021.