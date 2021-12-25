CMRL Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for AGM, DGM, JGM, DM, AM posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for AGM, DGM, JGM, DM, AM posts can apply online through the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 7, 2022.

Applications must be in response to our advertisement quoting “Employment Notification No.” and “Post applied for” in the application form. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

AGM: 1 Post

JGM: 2 Posts

DGM: 2 Posts

Manager: 3 Posts

DM/AM: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above must be a B.E / B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a Govt. recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification Available here.

Selection Process

The selection methodology comprises two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹300/- for unreserved category and ₹50/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be made either in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai or may transfer the fees through electronic mode to the account number mentioned in the notification.