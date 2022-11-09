Cochin Shipyard Limited to recruit 143 Apprentice posts, details here

Cochin Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MHRD at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 9 and will end on December 7, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 143 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrical Engg.: 26 posts

Mechanical Engg.: 40 posts

Electronics Engg.: 13 posts

Civil Engg: 24 posts

Computer Science/Computer Application/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology: 9 posts

Safety Engg.: 4 posts

Marine Engg.: 4 posts

Naval Architecture & Shipbuilding: 4 posts

Instrumentation Engg.: 4 posts

Computer Engg.: 5 posts

Commercial Practice: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Only candidates who are domicile of Kerala shall be considered. Short-listing of candidates for selection will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

Candidates short-listed for the certificate verification prior to selection should bring the original certificates towards proof of age, qualification, caste, disability (if any) etc. and selfattested copies of all these certificates, for verification and their candidature shall be considered on the strength of the original certificates.