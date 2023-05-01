Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI, ASI posts at rect.crpf.gov.in, get link and know how to apply

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI, ASI posts at rect.crpf.gov.in, get link and know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
May 01, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till May 21.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The application process will end on May 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 212 vacancies.

Sub-Inspector(RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 7

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 5

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

CRPF recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be below 30 years for the post of Sub-Inspector and for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector, the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

CRPF recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The Examination will consist of a Written Examination (CBT), Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Here's the direct link to apply

CRPF recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in or here.

