CRPF Recruitment: SSC CAPF GD Constable 2022 DV/DME date released, admit card soon

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 07, 2023 06:15 PM IST

SSC has announced the DV/DME exam dates for CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NCB. The exams are tentatively scheduled from July 17 onwards.

Staff Selection Commission has released the DV/DME exam dates for the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB. The DV/DME is tentatively scheduled to be held from July 17 onwards. The e-admit card for DV/DME stage will be released in due course at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment: SSC CAPF GD Constable 2022 DV/DME date released(HT file)
"DV/DME of CT (GD) Exam 2022 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoys in NCB for qualified/shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled from 17/7/2023 onward" reads the official notification.

Notification here

A total of 146292 candidates are shortlisted for the Document Verification/ Detailed Medical Examination. A total of 14444 female and 131848 male candidates have qualified in PET/ PST.

SSC CAPF GD constable 2022 DV/DME admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the DV/DME of CT (GD) Exam-2022

Key in your login details

Download the admit cards for DV/DME

Take print for future reference.

