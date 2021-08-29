CSIR-CMERI invites applications to recruit for Scientist positions

CSIR - Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has invited applications to fill 15 vacancies in Scientist positions. The application forms are available on the official website, cmeri.res.in and candidates can apply on or before September 20.

“The Institute is looking for dynamic and creative Indian researchers having excellent academic record and interested in Product Development, Technology Innovation and Translational Research in the above broad areas as Scientists at the Institute. The posts are primarily meant for CSIR-CMERI Hqrs at Durgapur (West Bengal) or CSIR-CMERI-Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery at Ludhiana (Punjab),” the CMERI has said.

“The Hard copy of the application should be accompanied by self-attested copies of all certificates of the relevant educational qualification, experience, etc. The prescribed qualification should have been obtained through recognized Universities / Institutions etc. Incomplete applications/applications received but not accompanied with the required certificates/documents are liable to be rejected,” candidates have been informed. The deadline for this is September 30.

Due weightage will be given to the candidates having experience in product development/technology innovation / translational research/Applied technology etc. during the screening and selection process.

