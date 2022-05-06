Home / Education / Employment News / CURAJ Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 posts on curaj.ac.in
employment news

CURAJ Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 posts on curaj.ac.in

CURAJ will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of CURAJ on curaj.ac.in.
CURAJ Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 posts on curaj.ac.in
CURAJ Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 posts on curaj.ac.in
Published on May 06, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central University of Rajasthan, CURAJ has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts can apply online through the official site of CURAJ on curaj.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 17, 2022. 

The last date for submission of hardcopy of application form is till June 24, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 7 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 13 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 1500/- for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates and SC, ST, PWD and Regular Employees of Central University of Rajasthan are exempted from payment of application fees. 

Online payment will be made by using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI for the post applied. Candidates applying for more than one post must submit separate applications. Fees for each application in total to be paid only once. Fee once paid will not be refunded.

Where to Apply 

Candidates should send the filled up application form to Registrar (Attn.: Recruitment Cell), Central University of Rajasthan, NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh, District - Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan) before the last date. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri faculty
sarkari naukri faculty
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out