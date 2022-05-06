CURAJ Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 posts on curaj.ac.in

Central University of Rajasthan, CURAJ has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts can apply online through the official site of CURAJ on curaj.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 17, 2022.

The last date for submission of hardcopy of application form is till June 24, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 7 Posts

Associate Professor: 13 Posts

Assistant Professor: 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1500/- for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates and SC, ST, PWD and Regular Employees of Central University of Rajasthan are exempted from payment of application fees.

Online payment will be made by using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI for the post applied. Candidates applying for more than one post must submit separate applications. Fees for each application in total to be paid only once. Fee once paid will not be refunded.

Where to Apply

Candidates should send the filled up application form to Registrar (Attn.: Recruitment Cell), Central University of Rajasthan, NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh, District - Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan) before the last date.