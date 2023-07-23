Delhi High Court Judicial Service exam 2023: Apply for 16 vacancies at delhihighcourt.nic.in

The High Court of Delhi has invited applications for 16 vacancies in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Delhi High Court Judicial Service exam 2023: Apply for 16 vacancies

The Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being held to fill 16 openings in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service through the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination.

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 35 years old and not more than 45 years old on January 1, 2023.

Application fee: For candidates in the general category, the application fee is ₹2000, and for those in the reserved categories Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disabilities (Identified Disabilities) of 40% or more, the fee is ₹500.

Direct link to apply

Delhi High Court Judicial Service exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the “Apply Online for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination-2023”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here