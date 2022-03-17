Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 66 Assistant Professor posts

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 20, 2022.

All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection process

The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON