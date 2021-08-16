Home / Education / Employment News / DF & FW Recruitment 2021: Apply for technical assistants and other posts
DF & FW Recruitment 2021: Apply for technical assistants and other posts

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant, Accountant, Office Manager, and other posts purely on contract basis. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of DF&FW at https://agricoop.nic.in/

The contract period is of 3 years, subject to annual performance review.

Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their application form in the prescribed format by August 26 to the following address:

Deputy Secretary (INM),

R.NO 347, Krishna Bhawan

DEPARTMENT OF

AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi

The application should be Super Subscribed “Application for engagement as … ( Name of Vacancy applied for ) on a Contract basis in INM division in DA&FW”.

DF& FW recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 3 vacancies are for the post of Accountants, 1 vacancy each for the post of Junior Technical Officer ( Production ), Junior Marketing Officer and Office Manager.

DF&FW recruitment 2021 monthly remuneration:

For Accountants, Technical Assistant: 42000; Junior Technical Officer ( Production), Junior Marketing Officer, and Office Manager: RS 52000.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below 

 

