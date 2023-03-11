Home / Education / Employment News / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi recruitment: Apply for various faculty posts

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi recruitment: Apply for various faculty posts

employment news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi has invited applications for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi recruitment: Apply for various faculty posts
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi recruitment: Apply for various faculty posts
ByHT Education Desk

Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi has invited applications for various faculty positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 22. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at aud.ac.in. However, the last date for the submission of the hard copy of the application form is March 29.

Applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 1000 for UR/OBC/EWS category.No application fee will be charged from applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Women categories.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 8 for Associate Professor, and 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Direct link to apply

How to apply

Visit the official website at aud.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the Apply Online link

Regsiter and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form and take printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ambedkar university recruitment
ambedkar university recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out