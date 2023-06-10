DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 150 graduate, diploma and ITI trade apprentices

Research Centre Imarat (RCI) a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentices (Graduate, Diploma and ITI) for a period of one year. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 20 days from the date of publication of the Advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 10. DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 150 graduate, diploma and ITI

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at drdo.gov.in.

The candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2020, 2021 and 2022) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the What's New section

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on Advertisement for Engagement of Graduate, Technician and ITI Trade Apprentices in RCI, DRDO, Hyderabad

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the form and pay the applictaion fee

Take the print out for future reference.