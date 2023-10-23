News / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 37 posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 37 posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023 03:03 PM IST

DRDO will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in.

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 37 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is till November 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice: 4 posts
  • Technician Apprentice: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection board will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates based on the percentage of marks secured in essential qualification. Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test or interview which will be held at PXE, Chandipur.

Where to apply

Candidates for Graduate Appretice and Technician Apprentice are required to register in National Apprenticeship Training Scheme portal. The candidates passed their respective courses in the year 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 are only eligible to apply. Hand written application submitted by the candidates will be rejected.

Monday, October 23, 2023
