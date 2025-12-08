DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment notice out at drdo.gov.in, registration for 764 posts begins on December 9

Defence Research and Development Organisation has invited applications for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment. Candidates who want to apply for Center for Personnel Talent Management, CEPTAM can find the direct link through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 764 Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician –A posts in the organisation. The online link for applying will be active tentatively on December 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 561 posts

2. Technician-A (Tech-A): 203 posts

Age Limit 1. Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 18-28 years

2. Technician-A (Tech-A): 18-28 years

The official notice issued by DRDO reads, "This advertisement is purely indicative in nature. For more information pertaining to the crucial date, eligibility criteria, minimum required essential qualification, selection process, registration link and other important instructions, please read the detailed advertisement which will be available on DRDO’s official website. The Applicants are advised to be ready with updated documents, i.e. photo ID, certificate in support of essential qualification, reservation, relaxation, etc. It is requested to go through the detailed advertisement carefully before filling up the online application."

How to apply 1. Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

2. Click on DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.