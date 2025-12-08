DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment notice out at drdo.gov.in, registration for 764 posts begins on December 9
DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment notice has been released. The registration process for 764 posts begins on December 9, 2025.
Defence Research and Development Organisation has invited applications for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment. Candidates who want to apply for Center for Personnel Talent Management, CEPTAM can find the direct link through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 764 Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician –A posts in the organisation. The online link for applying will be active tentatively on December 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 561 posts
2. Technician-A (Tech-A): 203 posts
Age Limit
1. Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 18-28 years
2. Technician-A (Tech-A): 18-28 years
The official notice issued by DRDO reads, "This advertisement is purely indicative in nature. For more information pertaining to the crucial date, eligibility criteria, minimum required essential qualification, selection process, registration link and other important instructions, please read the detailed advertisement which will be available on DRDO’s official website. The Applicants are advised to be ready with updated documents, i.e. photo ID, certificate in support of essential qualification, reservation, relaxation, etc. It is requested to go through the detailed advertisement carefully before filling up the online application."
How to apply
1. Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
2. Click on DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News