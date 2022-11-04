DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation.

The opening date of registration was November 1 and the last date of application was November 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit below.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification).Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here