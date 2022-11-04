Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in

employment news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:22 PM IST

DRDO DIPAS will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in
DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DRDO Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation.

The opening date of registration was November 1 and the last date of application was November 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit below.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification).Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo sarkari naukri
drdo sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out