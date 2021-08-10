DRDO Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for ITI apprenticeship training on offer

Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Timarpur Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates for ITI apprentice training for one year for 2021-22. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in and apply

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news i.e is August 29.

DRDO recruitment vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is Being conducted to fill 38 vacancies out of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Machine Motor Vehicle(MMV), 4 vacancies are for the post of Draughtsman ( Civil ), 5 vaccines in Electronic Machine, 6 vacancies in Instrument Machine Mechatronic, 6 vacancies in Labotary Assistant ( Chemical Plant ) and 14 vacancies of Computer Operating and Programming Assistant.

DRDO recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age for the Unreserved Candidates is 27, for OBC is 30 for SC/ST is 32 and for PED is 37.

DRDO recruitment 2021 educational qualification:

The candidates should have passed out from ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per the Gazette notification of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with a minimum 2-year duration except for COPA.

DRDO recruitment 2021 Monthly Stipend:

For COPA ₹7700 and for the other trades ₹8050 per month.

Direct link to apply for 38 vacancies in DRDO

DRDO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of DRDO recruitment at https://rac.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the which reads ‘CFEES, Delhi invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training’

Register you self fill all the required details

Upload scanned copies of all the documents

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference



