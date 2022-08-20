Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprenticeship at DIBER

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprenticeship at DIBER

employment news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 03:10 PM IST

DIBER, Haldwani has invited application for apprentices for Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprenticeship at DIBER
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprenticeship at DIBER
ByHT Education Desk

Defence Institute of Bio- Energy Research ( DIBER), Haldwani has invited application for apprentices for Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Interested candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is 15 days from the advertisement in the employment news.

“Application for Apprenticeship areinvited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with stipend Rs. 6000/- per month” reads the official notification.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 22 vacancies. For more details check the notification here.

Here's the direct link to apply

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and create account

Log in and fill all the required details

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo recruitment drive apprentice + 1 more
drdo recruitment drive apprentice
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out