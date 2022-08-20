DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprenticeship at DIBER

Defence Institute of Bio- Energy Research ( DIBER), Haldwani has invited application for apprentices for Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Interested candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is 15 days from the advertisement in the employment news.

“Application for Apprenticeship areinvited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with stipend Rs. 6000/- per month” reads the official notification.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 22 vacancies. For more details check the notification here.

Here's the direct link to apply

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and create account

Log in and fill all the required details

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.