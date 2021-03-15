DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application for 1809 vacancies for various posts begins

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, March 15, invited online applications for the recruitment of TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1809 vacancies, out of which, 1126 vacancies are for Special Educator Primary, 158 for Assistant Foreman, 84 for Personal Assistant, 66 for Laboratory Attendant, 62 for Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), 44 for Pharmacist Homeopathic, 40 for Assistant Chemist, 31 for Junior Engineer Electronics, 28 for Assistant Grade-II, 24 for Pharmacist Ayurveda, 19 for TGT (Deaf & Dumb), 16 for Draftsman Grade I, 14 each for Assistant Engineer E&M, and Pharmacist Unani, 13 for Junior Stenographer (English), 11 for Assistant Filter supervisor, 10 for Technical Assistant (Civil), 9 for Security Supervisor, 6 for Scientific Assistant Biology, 5 for Programmer, 4 for Carpenter] II Class, 3 each for Assistant Director, Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics), Technical Assistant (Automobiles), and Technical Assistant (Chemical), 2 each for Technical Assistant (Public Health), Technical Assistant (Printing), Technical Assistant (Interior Designer), Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi, Technical Assistant (Instrumentation & Control), and Technical Assistant (Plastics), and one for Technical Assistant (Production).

"The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable," reads the official notification.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹100 through SBl e-pay only. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee," reads the notice.

