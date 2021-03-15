DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application for 1809 vacancies for various posts begins
- DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14, 2021.
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, March 15, invited online applications for the recruitment of TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, and various other posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1809 vacancies, out of which, 1126 vacancies are for Special Educator Primary, 158 for Assistant Foreman, 84 for Personal Assistant, 66 for Laboratory Attendant, 62 for Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical), 44 for Pharmacist Homeopathic, 40 for Assistant Chemist, 31 for Junior Engineer Electronics, 28 for Assistant Grade-II, 24 for Pharmacist Ayurveda, 19 for TGT (Deaf & Dumb), 16 for Draftsman Grade I, 14 each for Assistant Engineer E&M, and Pharmacist Unani, 13 for Junior Stenographer (English), 11 for Assistant Filter supervisor, 10 for Technical Assistant (Civil), 9 for Security Supervisor, 6 for Scientific Assistant Biology, 5 for Programmer, 4 for Carpenter] II Class, 3 each for Assistant Director, Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics), Technical Assistant (Automobiles), and Technical Assistant (Chemical), 2 each for Technical Assistant (Public Health), Technical Assistant (Printing), Technical Assistant (Interior Designer), Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi, Technical Assistant (Instrumentation & Control), and Technical Assistant (Plastics), and one for Technical Assistant (Production).
"The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable," reads the official notification.
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹100 through SBl e-pay only. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee," reads the notice.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 1145 non-teaching posts ends tomorrow
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer
- Madras HC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020 postponed, check details
- BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020: Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the postponement notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
- SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14
- Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24
- OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job postings rise in February, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be a head hunted data scientist? Top skills employers look for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox