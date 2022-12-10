Home / Education / Employment News / DU recruitment 2022: Apply for various Assistant Professors posts till Dec 26

DU recruitment 2022: Apply for various Assistant Professors posts till Dec 26

Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Apply for 142 posts of Assistant Professors in Kalindi College till December 26.

ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Universities' Kalindi College has invited applications for posts of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 26 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The advertisement was published on December 10.

Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Botany: 9

Chemistry: 11

Commerce: 4

Computer Science: 10

Economics: 11

English: 14

Journalism: 6

Environmental Science: 3

Geography: 13

Hindi: 12

History: 9

Mathematics: 11

Music: 1

Physics: 7

Political Science: 6

Sanskrit: 6

Zoology: 7

DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
