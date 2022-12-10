DU recruitment 2022: Apply for various Assistant Professors posts till Dec 26

Delhi Universities' Kalindi College has invited applications for posts of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 26 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The advertisement was published on December 10.

Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Botany: 9

Chemistry: 11

Commerce: 4

Computer Science: 10

Economics: 11

English: 14

Journalism: 6

Environmental Science: 3

Geography: 13

Hindi: 12

History: 9

Mathematics: 11

Music: 1

Physics: 7

Political Science: 6

Sanskrit: 6

Zoology: 7

DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Notification here