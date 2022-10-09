Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2022: Janki Devi Memorial College to recruit 94 Asst Professor

DU Recruitment 2022: Janki Devi Memorial College to recruit 94 Asst Professor

employment news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Janki Devi Memorial College, university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts.

DU Recruitment 2022: Janki Devi Memorial College to recruit 94 Asst Professor
DU Recruitment 2022: Janki Devi Memorial College to recruit 94 Asst Professor
ByHT Education Desk

Janki Devi Memorial College, university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of application is two week from the publication of advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published in October 8.

DU Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 94 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Commerce: 17

Economics: 10

English: 10

Environmental Studies: 2

Hindi: 5

History: 13

Assistant Professor in Home Science with specialisation in Human Development:1

Mathematics:14

Philosophy: 4

Assistant Professor in Physical Education: 1

Political Science: 11

Sanskrit: 4

Sociology: 2

DU Recruitment 2022 Application fee: For candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is 500. There are no application fees for women,SC, ST, PwBD category.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jobs recruitment + 1 more
delhi jobs recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out