Eastern Railway to recruit 3115 Apprentice posts, apply at rrcrecruit.co.in

Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC at rrcrecruit.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organisation.

The registration process have started on September 30 and will end on October 29, 2022. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659 Posts

Liluah Division: 612 Posts

Sealdah Division: 440 Posts

Kanchrapara Division: 187 Posts

Malda Division: 138 Posts

Asansol Division: 412 Posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs.100/- only. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates).

Detailed Notification Here