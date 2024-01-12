close_game
ECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1100 JTC Grade II posts till Jan 16

ECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1100 JTC Grade II posts till Jan 16

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 05:12 PM IST

ECIL invites online applications for Junior Technician on Contract (Grade-II) with a deadline of January 16. Apply on www.ecil.co.in.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for Junior Technician on Contract (Grade-II). The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ecil.co.in.

Direct link to apply

ECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1100 Junior Technicians on Contract (Grade II) posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic/Electrician/Fitter with a one-year Apprenticeship and should have a minimum one-year post-qualification experience (after ITI+Apprenticeship) in contract manufacturing of electronic equipment in PSUs.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 selection process: Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted and called for Document Verification based on the details furnished in the online application form.

ECIL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ecil.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

Next ,click the link, “Click here to apply for the JTC (Grade-II) Posts.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Fill out the applictaion form.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
