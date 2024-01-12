The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for Junior Technician on Contract (Grade-II). The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is January 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ecil.co.in. ECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1100 JTC Grade II posts till Jan 16

ECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1100 Junior Technicians on Contract (Grade II) posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic/Electrician/Fitter with a one-year Apprenticeship and should have a minimum one-year post-qualification experience (after ITI+Apprenticeship) in contract manufacturing of electronic equipment in PSUs.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 selection process: Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted and called for Document Verification based on the details furnished in the online application form.

ECIL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ecil.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

Next ,click the link, “Click here to apply for the JTC (Grade-II) Posts.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Fill out the applictaion form.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.