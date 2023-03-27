EPFO Recruitment 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2023 for Steno and SSA posts. Interested candidates can submit their forms on recruitment.nta.nic.in. They should also visit the recruitment portal on the EPFO website, epfindia.gov.in for more details. EPFO SSA, Steno recruitment 2023 registration begins on recruitment.nta.nic.in

Through this recruitment drive, EPFO will fill 2859 vacancies, of which 185 are for Stenographer (Group C) posts and 2674 are Social Security Assistant vacancies.

The last date to apply is April 26.

For EPFO SSA recruitment, candidates with bachelor's degree and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 in Hindi can apply. Salary will be in level 5 – ₹29,200-92,300).

For Steno posts, minimum education qualification is Class 12th pass. They will also have to fulfil skill test norms in order to qualify.

The selection process will have phase I and phase II examinations. For SSA, the first phase will be for a test for 600 marks and phase II will be computer data entry test.

For Steno, phase 1 exam will be for 800 marks and phase 2 will be stenography test.

Age limit for both these posts is 18-27 years as on application closing date. Age relaxation will be as per rules.

The application fee is ₹700 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. SC,ST, PwBD, Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

For notifications and application links, go to the EPFO recruitment portal.