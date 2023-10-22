ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Paramedical vacancies in Karnataka region

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has announced various Paramedical vacancies in the Karnataka region, registration for which is currently going on. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it through the link given on esic.gov.in/recruitments. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hosting applications of this recruitment drive on behalf of ESIC.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Paramedical vacancies announced in Karnataka region(ESIC/Twitter)