FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 watchman vacancies on offer, link to apply

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the various posts of watchman in its depots and offices in the state of Punjab. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI Punjab recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 860 vacancies out of which 345 vacancies are for the Unreserved Category, 86 vacancies are from the EWS category, 180 vacancies are from the OBC category, and 249 vacancies are from the SC category.

FCI Punjab recruitment educational qualification: The candidates should have passed 8th ( Middle) standard. The Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

FCI Punjab recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹250 as application fee.

FCI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates have to fill the application form in two parts. In the first part, candidates have to fill the online application form. In the second part, candidates have to upload the photographs, signature and fill the application fee. Check detailed notification below