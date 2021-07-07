GAIL recruitment 2021 for graduates, others; 220 vacancies to be filled
GAIL (India) Limited has invited applications from graduates, engineers, CAs and others to fill 220 vacancies for manager, senior engineer, senior officer and officer posts. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of GAIL. The last date for filing and submission of the application forms is August 5.
GAIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts
Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts
Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts
Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts
Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts
Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts
Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts
Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts
Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts
Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts
Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts
Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts
Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts
Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts
Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts
Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts
Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts
Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts
Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts
Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts
Officer (Security): 5 posts
Officer (Official Language): 4 posts
GAIL recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria
Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the GAIL can apply for the posts. Click here for eligibility criteria