GAIL recruitment 2021 for graduates, others; 220 vacancies to be filled

GAIL (India) Limited has invited applications from graduates, engineers, CAs and others to fill 220 vacancies for manager, senior engineer, senior officer and officer posts. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of GAIL. The last date for filing and submission of the application forms is August 5.

Apply Online

GAIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

GAIL recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the GAIL can apply for the posts. Click here for eligibility criteria

