Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit for 253 Structural Fitter & other posts

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation.

Applications are invited from Indian Nationals only for the following posts in the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) Pay scale. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post

Structural Fitter: 34 Posts

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts

Welder: 12 Posts

3G Welder: 10 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts

Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts

Plumber: 2 Posts

Mobile crane operator: 1 Post

Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post

Cook: 4 Posts

Office Assistant: 7 Posts

Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts

Store Assistant: 1 Post

Yard Assistant: 10 Posts

Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post

Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts

Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts

Civil Assistant: 2 Posts

Trainee Welder: 10 Posts

Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts

Unskilled: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

The filled up application form along with other relevant documents should reach CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802 before the last date to apply.