GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in
GRSE will recruit candidates for Journeyman posts. Eligible candidates can apply at grse.in.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications for Journeyman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GRSE at grse.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Last date of application: February 19, 2024
- Receipt of hardcopy of application: February 24, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Journeyman (Structural Fitter): 5 posts
- Journeyman (Fitter): 4 posts
- Journeyman (Welder): 5 posts
- Journeyman (Crane Operator): 5 posts
- Journeyman (Machine Operator): 4 posts
- Journeyman (Machinist): 4 posts
- Journeyman (Pipe Fitter): 7 posts
- Journeyman (Rigger): 5 posts
- Journeyman (Driver Material Handling): 2 posts
- Journeyman (Electronic Mechanic): 2 posts
- Journeyman (Diesel Mechanic): 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test followed by practical (trade) test. Pen & Paper based Test with OMR answer sheets will be held in Kolkata & Ranchi. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of candidates shortlisted for Journeyman (Driver Material Handling), Journeyman (Rigger) and Journeyman (Crane Operator) posts will be carried out in addition to Written Test and Practical Test before final selection. The PET will be of qualifying in nature.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹472/- which can be remitted through online mode (Payment Gateway). Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GRSE.