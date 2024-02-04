 GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2024 06:18 PM IST

GRSE will recruit candidates for Journeyman posts. Eligible candidates can apply at grse.in.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications for Journeyman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GRSE at grse.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in
GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Important Dates

  • Last date of application: February 19, 2024
  • Receipt of hardcopy of application: February 24, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Journeyman (Structural Fitter): 5 posts
  • Journeyman (Fitter): 4 posts
  • Journeyman (Welder): 5 posts
  • Journeyman (Crane Operator): 5 posts
  • Journeyman (Machine Operator): 4 posts
  • Journeyman (Machinist): 4 posts
  • Journeyman (Pipe Fitter): 7 posts
  • Journeyman (Rigger): 5 posts
  • Journeyman (Driver Material Handling): 2 posts
  • Journeyman (Electronic Mechanic): 2 posts
  • Journeyman (Diesel Mechanic): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test followed by practical (trade) test. Pen & Paper based Test with OMR answer sheets will be held in Kolkata & Ranchi. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of candidates shortlisted for Journeyman (Driver Material Handling), Journeyman (Rigger) and Journeyman (Crane Operator) posts will be carried out in addition to Written Test and Practical Test before final selection. The PET will be of qualifying in nature.

Application Fees

The application fee is 472/- which can be remitted through online mode (Payment Gateway). Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GRSE.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On