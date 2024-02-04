Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications for Journeyman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GRSE at grse.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization. GRSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Journeyman posts at grse.in

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Last date of application: February 19, 2024

Receipt of hardcopy of application: February 24, 2024

Vacancy Details

Journeyman (Structural Fitter): 5 posts

Journeyman (Fitter): 4 posts

Journeyman (Welder): 5 posts

Journeyman (Crane Operator): 5 posts

Journeyman (Machine Operator): 4 posts

Journeyman (Machinist): 4 posts

Journeyman (Pipe Fitter): 7 posts

Journeyman (Rigger): 5 posts

Journeyman (Driver Material Handling): 2 posts

Journeyman (Electronic Mechanic): 2 posts

Journeyman (Diesel Mechanic): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test followed by practical (trade) test. Pen & Paper based Test with OMR answer sheets will be held in Kolkata & Ranchi. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of candidates shortlisted for Journeyman (Driver Material Handling), Journeyman (Rigger) and Journeyman (Crane Operator) posts will be carried out in addition to Written Test and Practical Test before final selection. The PET will be of qualifying in nature.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹472/- which can be remitted through online mode (Payment Gateway). Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GRSE.

Detailed Notification Here