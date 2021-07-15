Gujarat HC Recruitment: Apply for 63 deputy section officer posts from July 16

Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the posts of deputy section officer. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Gujarat High Court and apply. The application process will begin on July 16 and the last date to apply is August 6.

The tentative schedule for Elimination Test (Objective Type­ MCQs) is Sunday, October 10. The main written examination will be held in December 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 63 vacant posts of Deputy Section Officer.

Gujarat HC Recruitment Age limit:

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age.

Gujarat HC Recruitment Educational qualification:

The candidates should be a graduate from the recognized university. Candidates should have passed the 10th or 12th standard examination with English as one of the subjects. Candidates should possess the requisite certificate with respect to Basic knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Gujarat HC Recruitment Application fee: Candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Educationally Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section, Differently Abled Persons (PH), and ExServicemen need to pay an application fee of ₹350 plus bank charges, while others shall be required to pay a fee of ₹700.

The examination will consist of Elimination Test (Objective Type­ MCQs) and Main Written Examination.

Gujarat HC Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of High Court Gujrat Ojas

Find the link given to Apply for Deputy Section Officer

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the required details

Save the online application application

A new window will appear displaying your online application which means a application is saved successfully

Log in by entering your application number and DOB

Upload photograph, signatures, and other details

Click on the ‘Confirm Application’ and note the confirmation number

Pay the application fee

Note: The candidates can pay the application fee through the online and offline modes. If the 'Cash' (Offline) Option is chosen, the candidate must print two copies of the 'Challan' generated through SBI ePay and pay the fees at any SBI branch by submitting the said Challan to the bank.