HPPSC Exams 2021: HPAS Main, AE, RFO and other exam dates released

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the HPPSC Exams 2021 schedule. The Commission has released the exam dates for various exams including HPAS Main, AE, RFO and others. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of HPPSC on hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The tentative schedule has been released for Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021. As per the notice, it has been the endeavor of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue advance schedules so that prospective candidates can prepare timely course of action.

In November, Sr. Scale Stenographer CBT, SAS (SAD) Examination and Assistant Officer (Finance) will be conducted on November 17, November 22 to 27 and November 28, 2021 respectively.

In December, AE (Civil) HPPCL exam will be conducted on December 5, RFO (Main) Written Examination will be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2021, Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law) will be conducted on December 11, AE (Electrical) HPPCL will be conducted on December 12, AE (Electrical) HPPTCL on December 13, AE (Civil)-HPPTCL on December 14 and HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 from December 15 to 18 and December 20, 2021.