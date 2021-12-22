HPPSC extends registration deadline for assistant district attorney recruitment

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing assistant district attorney recruitment till December 31. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Apply Online

“Apropos of Commission’s Advertisement No. 59/11-2021 dated 24-11-2021 whereby online applications for filling up 25 posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home, H.P were invited by 21st December, 2021. Now, the date for submission of online applications for the said post has been extended upto 31st December, 2021 till 11:59 PM, thereafter link will be disabled,” the Commission has informed candidates through a notification on its website.

On December 21, the Commission had announced extending the registration deadline for the assistant professor, associate professor and professor recruitment drive in various medical colleges. The application forms can now be submitted till December 31. Through this recruitment drive a total of 59 posts of Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor will be filled up in various Medical Colleges of Himachal Pradesh.