HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 76 Assistant Engineer posts

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPPSC on hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Regular/full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute / University duly approved by the AICTE or AMIE from Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta). The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 45 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of personality test. The personality test will engulf computer based screening test or offline screening test of two hours duration. Marks obtained in the Screening Test are only meant to short list the number of candidates for personality test(s) and are in no way to be presumed by the candidates as being their merit for final selection.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹400 for general category and candidates of other states. For SC of HP, ₹100/- is the examination fees and there is no fee for ex-servicemen of H.P.