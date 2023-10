HPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Veterinary Officer at hppsc.hp.gov.in

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on a contract basis) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 27, 2023. HPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply online for Veterinary Officer posts

HPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies for Veterinary Officers.

HPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 45 years.

HPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 except for the reserved category. For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹100.

HPPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates Should possess a degree of B.V.Sc. and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University as laid down under the Indian Veterinary Council Act,1984. Candidates Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

HPPSC Veterinary Officer posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online section

Register and proceed with the application form

Login and apply for the exam and fill up the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fees, and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

