Haryana Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for HPSC HCS Exam 2024 today, January 5, 2024. The registration link for H.C.S (Judicial Branch) Examination 2024 will be available to eligible candidates on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration begins today at hpsc.gov.in, here’s how to apply

The registration process will end on January 31, 2024. Preliminary examination will be conducted on March 3, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 174 posts in the organization.

Candidates who have a Bachelor of Law degree from a University established by the law and approved/ recognized by the Bar Council of India can apply for the examination. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get HPSC HCS Exam 2024 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of E-servicemen of Haryana and of general categories and all reserved categories will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fee. The female candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.