ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2023 01:21 PM IST

HPSC invited applications for 35 vacancies of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has begun the recruitment applications for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28.

HPSC recruitment: Apply for Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer post(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
HPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 5 posts of Treasury Officer and 30 posts of Assistant Treasury Officer in the Finance Department, Haryana.

HPSC recruitment age limit: The candidate should be between 18 and 42 years old.

HPSC recruitment applictaion fee: The application fee is 1000 for male applicants from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female applicants in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay a fee of 250.

HPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab

Next, click on the apply link against Advt No. 23 of 2023

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the applictaion form, pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

