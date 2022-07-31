Home / Education / Employment News / HQ Central command recruitment 2022: 43 Group C vacancies on offer

HQ Central command recruitment 2022: 43 Group C vacancies on offer

employment news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 05:11 PM IST
  • HQ Central command has invited applications for Health Inspector and Washerman posts.
ByHT Education Desk

HQ Central command has invited applications f6 Group C posts. Candidates who are interested should send their application to the address provided in the advertising. The application deadline for these positions is 45 days from the day the job announcement appeared in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the Employment news on July 30.

HQ Central command recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 Group C vacancies of which 17 vacancies are for the Health Inspector posts and 17 vacancies are for the washerman posts.

HQ Central command recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee in the favor of commandant, command Hospital ( Central command), Lucknow.

HQ Central command recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between the 18 to 27 years for Health Inspector posts and 18 to 25 for washerman posts.

HQ Central command recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit their application form through the registered posts to the following address: Commandant, Command Hospital ( Central command), Lucknow- 226002.

