HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: 65 vacancies on offer

HQ Western Command has invited applications for Group C posts. The deadline to apply for the positions is 45 days after the advertising is published in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on May 14.

Vacancy details: Out of 65 vacancies 2 vacancies are for the post of Barber, 11 vacancies are for the post of chowkidar, 4 vacancies are for the post of cook, 1 vacancies are for the post of statistical assistant, 8 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman Mate, 12 vacancies are for the post of washerman, and 27 vacancies are for the post of safaiwala.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Application fee: All candidates must enclose self-addressed Envelope and fee in the form of Postal Order of ₹100 in favour of “Commandant, MH Jalandhar Cantt and two recent passport size photos in addition to affixing in the application.

Examination pattern: The written examination will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. The question paper will be of degree standard for the post of statistical assistant. For the post of cook, Tradesman Mate, washerman, and safaiwala the question will be based on the class 10th standard.

How to apply:

Candidates have to submit the application form along with all the required documents to the registered post or speed post to the following address, commandant, Military Hospital Jalandhar Cantt., Pin 144055.'