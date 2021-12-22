IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Merit list for Jan 2022 course released, check here

Indian Air Force has released merit list of IAF AFCAT Result 2021 for January 2022 course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the merit list through the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official notice, the merit list has been released including the names of all candidates recommended by AFSBs. The merit list does not convey that you have been selected to join AFA. A separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon the order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate and vacancies available in each branch.

A total of 238 men and 116 women have made up to the merit list. For NCC special entry Men, a total of 7 men have been selected and 2 women candidates. A total of 13 candidates have been selected for Service Entry Commission.

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: How to check merit list

Candidates can check their result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Click on AFCAT Merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.