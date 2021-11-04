IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important dates

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down the registration process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 next week. The application process will end on November 10, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in before the last date.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4135 posts in the organization out of which 912 posts is for Union Bank of India, 650 for Canara Bank, 620 for Central Bank of India, 588 posts for Bank of India and 98 vacancies for Indian Overseas Bank.

Candidates who want to apply or have applied for the posts can check the important dates in the table given below.

Important Dates

Last date to apply November 10, 2021 Last date for payment of application fees November 10, 2021 Download of call letters for online prelims exam November/ December 2021 Prelims online exam December 4 and December 11, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/ January 2022 Main exam admit card December 2021/ January 2022 Main exam January 2022 Declaration of Result January/ February 2022

Candidates having degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age.