IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application process begins at ibps.in, link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has begin the application process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at www.ibps.in till August 22.

The online preliminary examination will be held in October.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6432 vacancies of which 2596 vacancies are for unreserved category, 1741 vacancies are for the OBC, 996 vacancies are for SC , 483 vacancies are for ST, and 616 vacancies are for EWS candidates.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs.850 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

IBPS PO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for CRP-PO/MT-XII

Register and proceed with the application

Fill application for, upload documents

Pay fee the application fee

Download form and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.