The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 on September 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 13k+ vacancies, registration link at ibps.in

The pre-exam training will be held in November 2025. The prelims exam will be held in November/December 2025, and the main exam will be held in December 2025/January 2026.

The online examinations for the upcoming Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as per the tentative schedule provided below. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority and are tentatively scheduled in the month of January/ February 2026.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.The IBPS RRB SO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.