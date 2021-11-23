IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 1828 posts on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 on November 23, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The registration process was started on November 3. The last date for payment of fees is till today, November 23.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 26, 2021 and the result will be declared in January 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on application form link.

Login to the account or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay ₹175/- as application fees.