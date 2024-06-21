ICF, Chennai Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1010 posts at pb.icf.gov.in, link here
ICF, Chennai Apprentice Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today, June 21, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.
Integral Coach Factory, ICF Chennai will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on June 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the direct link on the official website of ICF at pb.icf.gov.in.
The registration process was started on May 22, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 1010 Apprentice posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Carpenter: 90 posts
- Electrician: 200 posts
- Fitter: 260 posts
- Machinist: 90 posts
- Painter: 90 posts
- Welder: 260 posts
- MLT Radiology: 5 posts
- MLT Pathology: 5 posts
- PASAA: 10 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Stipend Rate
- Freshers –School pass-outs (class 10th) ₹ 6000/- (per month)
- Freshers –School pass-outs (class 12th) ₹ 7000/- (per month)
- Ex-ITI–National or State certificate holder ₹ 7000/- (per month)
Processing Fee
A processing fee of ₹100/- + service charges as applicable (non-refundable) is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. No request of refund of fee once remitted by the candidate will be entertained by ICF under any circumstances.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of ICF at pb.icf.gov.in.
- Click on ICF, Chennai Apprentice apply online link available on the home page.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICF.
