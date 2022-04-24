ICMR NCDIR recruitment:15 vacancies of Project Scientist & other posts on offer

ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru has invited application for 15 vacancies of Project Scientists and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 9 till 1 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICMAR NCDIR at ncdirindia.org.

ICMR NCDIR recruitment vacancy details: Out of 15 vacancies 3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist – B (Non-Medical), 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist – B (Medical), 3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist – C (Non-Medical), 1 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist – C (Medical), 3 vacancies are for the post of Computer Programmer (Grade B), 1 vacancy is each for the post of Project Technical Officer, Project Admin Assistant, Project Section Officer.

"Date of personal discussion / video conferencing will be intimated to eligible /

shortlisted candidates", reads the official notification.

